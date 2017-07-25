close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pak Senator Mushahid Hussain stresses on improving ties with India amid soaring tensions

Stressing on improving ties with India, Pakistani Senator Mushahid Hussain has said, that New Delhi and Islamabad should have a strategic stake in each other's economic development backed by the political leaderships.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 25, 2017 - 11:11
Pak Senator Mushahid Hussain stresses on improving ties with India amid soaring tensions

Islamabad: Stressing on improving ties with India, Pakistani Senator Mushahid Hussain has said, that New Delhi and Islamabad should have a strategic stake in each other's economic development backed by the political leaderships.

"We as nations should have a strategic stake in each other's economic development backed by the political leaderships," Hussain said during a public conversation with former broadcasting & information minister of India Manish Tiwari at the Atlantic Council in Washington D.C. on Monday.

The conversation focused on the influence of media on public perception in both the countries.

Hussain highlighted that improving ties with India has always been on the political agenda of the past and present democratic and military governments.

He also stressed on the importance of unity among media from both the nations and said there should be a free movement of books, publications and news between both the countries.

The remarks by the Pakistani Senator comes at a time when tensions are running high between the two Asian neighbours amid a spree of ceasefire violations and cross-border infiltration from Pakistan side.

Relations between India and Pakistan worsened after several terror attacks including one on an Indian military base in Uri and also on an Indian Air Force base in Pathankot.

The situation between both nations further deteriorated after a Pakistan military court announced a death sentence to former Indian Naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Relations between the two nations have been particularly worsened after the 2008 Mumbai attacks by Pakistan based terrorists.

Condemning the suicide bombing in Lahore which claimed more twenty six lives and left about 50 injured, Hussain said, "this attack is a heinous attack against humanity, it reinforces the view that Pakistan is a victim of terror and terrorism has no frontiers and boundaries. Pakistan and India should come together and combat terrorism."

He added that the whole of Middle East is imploding but Pakistan is the freest Muslim democracy.

A high level U.S. delegation is expected to visit Pakistan in August to have a dialog with the Nawaz Sharif government and leadership. 

TAGS

Mushahid HussainPakistanIndiaPakistani Senator Mushahid Hussain

From Zee News

India

First batch of Haj pilgrims from Kashmir leave for Jeddah

`Shed illusions, Ajit Doval&#039;s Beijing visit not an opportunity to settle India-China border standoff`
India

`Shed illusions, Ajit Doval's Beijing visit not an opp...

Sushma Swaraj is &#039;India’s Best-Loved Politician&#039;, opines US magazine Wall Street Journal
India

Sushma Swaraj is 'India’s Best-Loved Politician',...

Microsoft Paint may be dead soon
Technology

Microsoft Paint may be dead soon

Now showing at a disputed South China Sea island not very near you
World

Now showing at a disputed South China Sea island not very n...

Environment

Inadequate flow, untreated sewage behind Yamuna pollution:...

Chhattisgarh Minister&#039;s wife accused of acquiring 4.12 hector of state forest land, resort construction underway
India

Chhattisgarh Minister's wife accused of acquiring 4.12...

World

Trucker in Texas denies knowing immigrants were in stifling...

WorldAsia

China police warn against illegal gatherings after rare Bei...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels