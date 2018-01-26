Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed declares India, PM Modi as its number one enemy

Islamabad: Pakistan-based extremist Islamist group Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) has declared India as its number one enemy. This declaration was made by Maulana Talha Siaf, the brother of JeM founder Maulana Masood Azhar at a rally in Larkana, Sindh, recently.

"India is the number one enemy of the JeM. Modi (Indian Prime Minister) is the number one enemy of Maulana Masood Azhar. Al Qalam is being regularly read by Indian Muslims. Al Qalam has been published online on Tuesday/Wednesday, and while you may not be able to receive a copy of this paper, your relatives in India read Al Qalam of Maulana Masood Azhar regularly. Indian media has launched a campaign against Al Qalam, and by this way, our enemy is performing our duties in India," Maulana Talha Siaf said.

He also incited Muslims to follow the path of 'Jihad' to achieve something great in life. "India is a mini super-power of the region that has created problems for Pakistan for the past sixty years, but India's six lakh forces are facing a tough time in the Kashmir Valley and are unable to announce their victory in Kashmir, said Saif provocatively. The JeM is responsible for carrying out several terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and other bordering states, including at the Pathankot Air Force base in January 2016.

Maulana Saif said, "Mothers and daughters of Kashmir are calling us and we slaves are unable to cross the borders of infidels, but today, free Mujahideen can cross borders."

He also raised the issue of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya city, saying, "The Indian government is using its machinery to attempt to build the Ram Mandir in place of the Babri Mosque. Maulana Masood Azhar had announced that the Ram Mandir would not be allowed to be constructed at the place of the Babri Mosque.

Now, every year, the government announces that on such and such date the Ram Mandir will be built, and again from this side, there is an announcement that they will not allow the construction of the Ram Mandir in place of the Babri Mosque, and still the Ram Mandir is not built.

"Terrorists like Maulana Talha Siaf are openly allowed to wage 'jihad' against democratic nations and Islamabad continues to act and behave like a mute spectator.