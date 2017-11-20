Pakistan cannot hinder campaign against war crimes: WBO

London: World Baloch Organisation (WBO) said the attempts made by Pakistan and London governments to thwart the ongoing #FreeBalochistan campaign will not affect it.

"Despite attempts by the Pakistan Government and Transport for London (TfL) to censor our advertising campaign, the billboard advertising campaign is going ahead on roadsides all over London," a message from #FreeBalochistan billboard campaign read.

The message from the campaign further read: "Raise your voice against human rights abuses in Balochistan."

Earlier this month, the WBO launched an advertising campaign on taxis, buses and billboards in London to highlight Pakistan's war crimes and human rights abuses in Balochistan.

The campaign is underway across London and aims to catch the attention of locals, highlighting Pakistan's war crimes and human rights abuses in occupied Balochistan.

The WBO has repeatedly urged the International community to hold Pakistanaccountable for its crimes against humanity in Balochistan including enforced disappearances, extra-judicial killings and torture.

Bhawal Mengal, a member of the WBO who organised the advertisements, said, "Our campaign aims to highlight the situation in Balochistan which has long been concealed".

He added that local journalists are not allowed to report on the situation, the ones that do are either picked up or killed, the International media is not allowed to enter Balochistan.

"So, we believe such campaigns can be very effective in highlighting the situation," Mengal said.

Pakistan has denounced the advertising campaign as "malicious", "anti-Pakistan" and an attack on the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Pakistan High Commissioner in London, Syed Ibne Abbas, has called on the Foreign and Commonwealth office in London to order the banning of the adverts.

The UK Ambassador to Pakistan, Thomas Drew, has been summonsed by the PakistanGovernment and told that such adverts "should not be allowed."

The WBO maintains that it will continue its campaign peacefully and respectfully, speaking out against human rights violations in Balochistan.