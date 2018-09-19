हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Pakistan chief justice takes note of 10-year-old child killed by police bullet in Karachi

10-year-old girl Amal became the victim of a stray police bullet in Karachi.

Pakistan chief justice takes note of 10-year-old child killed by police bullet in Karachi
Pic Courtesy: Facebook/justiceforamalumer

The Chief Justice of Pakistan has taken cognizance of the death of 10-year-old girl Amal, who became the victim of a stray police bullet in Karachi. Taking suo moto cognizance of the child’s death, the court of the Chief Justice of Pakistan served notices to Advocate General, Health Secretary and Inspector General of Police, said a report in Geo News.

The child died after being hit by a bullet fired by a police personnel while attempting to kill a robber, who had targeted the family of the victim just minutes earlier.

Amal, along with her father, mother and sister, was on her way to a concert on the eve of Pakistan’s Independence Day when their vehicle was apprehended by a robber. He robbed the family of a mobile phone and bag and tried to flee the spot.

However, the police targeted and him and fired a bullet in a bid to neutralise him. But unfortunately, the bullet fired from AK 47 rifle shattered the windshield of the car and hit the 10-year-old girl.

Narrating their ordeal to Pakistani media, the parents said that they rushed their child to National Medical Centre in Karachi, but the hospital refused to provide treatment to the child, claiming it to be a medico-legal case.

The parents were asked to take the child to Jinnah Hospital, but were denied any ambulance by the NMC. By the time they reached the Jinnah Hospital, the child had succumbed to her injuries. The NMC has, however, claimed that the girl was brought dead to the hospital.

The incident triggered uproar in Pakistan and all leading media organisations, including Dawn News, Geo News and The Express Tribune brought the ordeal of the family to light.

Tags:
PakistanPakistan child deathPakistan AmalAmalPakistan Chief Justice

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close