close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan foreign minister Khawaja Asif on 3-day US tour to 'rebuild bilateral ties'

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif arrived in Washington on Tuesday on a three-day visit to the US as part of efforts to rebuild bilateral ties frayed after President Donald Trump accused the country of sheltering terror groups.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 11:01
Pakistan foreign minister Khawaja Asif on 3-day US tour to &#039;rebuild bilateral ties&#039;

Washington: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif arrived in Washington on Tuesday on a three-day visit to the US as part of efforts to rebuild bilateral ties frayed after President Donald Trump accused the country of sheltering terror groups.

Asif, who will hold talks with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson today, will meet top leadership of the Trump administration during his visit. He is also scheduled to meet US National Security Advisor HR McMaster on Wednesday.

The visit of the top Pakistani diplomat comes less than a fortnight after US Vice President Mike Pence met Pakistan Prime Minister Khaqan Abbasi in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.

The visit indicates a gradual resumption of talks between the two countries that was paused by an upset Pakistan after Trump announced his South Asia policy.

Releasing the daily engagement of Tillerson, the State Department said the two leaders would meet at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department at around 10 am (7.30 pm IST). There would be a camera spray at the top.

"All the issues of mutual interest will be discussed," a spokesman of the Pakistani embassy in Washington said in response to a question. The foreign minister will also deliver remarks at the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), a Washington DC-based think-tank.

"Foreign Minister Asif will deliver remarks on Pakistan's reaction since the announcement of the new US strategy. He will discuss the dynamics between Pakistan and its neighbours, the role of regional players such as China, Iran and Russia, and the future of US-Pakistan relations," USIP said.

According to the USIP, US-Pakistani relations have reached a new nadir following the announcement of the new US South Asia strategy. Trump's speech appears to have confirmed Pakistan's fears that the US is shifting to regard India as its main partner for engagement in Afghanistan and the region, it said.

Meanwhile, US officials signal a loss of patience with Pakistan over the continued operation by extremist groups from within the country that conduct attacks in Afghanistan and India.

Among top US policymakers, a more coercive approach with Pakistan appears to be gaining support. Ideas under discussion include reducing military aid, increasing unilateral drone activity and revoking Pakistan's status as a major non-NATO ally, the USIP said. 
 

TAGS

PakistanUnited StatesTerrorismDonald TrumpKhawaja Asif

From Zee News

UN trolled for seeking Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Honeypreet Insaan&#039;s support for World Toilet Day
India

UN trolled for seeking Gurmeet Ram Rahim, Honeypreet Insaan...

BJP&#039;s Kerala yatra a mirror for communist governments to stop political killings: Yogi Adityanath
India

BJP's Kerala yatra a mirror for communist governments...

Third of smartphone notifications worsen our mood: Study
Mobiles

Third of smartphone notifications worsen our mood: Study

Satyapal Malik takes oath as new Bihar Governor
Bihar

Satyapal Malik takes oath as new Bihar Governor

US resumes premium processing of H-1B visa, months after its suspension
World

US resumes premium processing of H-1B visa, months after it...

Las Vegas suspect a mystery man back home, &#039;nobody knew him&#039;
World

Las Vegas suspect a mystery man back home, 'nobody kne...

Amazon Great Indian Festive sale begins; Check out the best deals
Internet & Social Media

Amazon Great Indian Festive sale begins; Check out the best...

October 4, 2017: News at a glance
India

October 4, 2017: News at a glance

Uttar Pradesh

Chinese couple held in Varanasi for flying drone, let off

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi