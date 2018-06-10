हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pakistan general elections: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Imran Khan file nomination papers from Karachi constituencies

Karachi: Pakistan People`s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, and Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaf chief Imran Khan filed their nomination papers on Friday for the upcoming general elections in the country, scheduled to be held on July 25.

As reported by The Express Tribune, both leaders themselves went to file their papers amidst heightened security.

Bilawal is contesting from two assembly seats namely Karachi`s Lyari and Larkana while Imran has filed his nomination from NA-243 in Karachi East district.

Further, Bilawal`s sister Asefa Bhutto also filed nomination forms to contest from Rato Dera of the Sindh assembly. She is also a covering candidate of Bilawal Bhutto in Larkana.

Earlier PTI`s Imran had announced party candidates for the majority of the assemblies.

He said that all tickets have been decided on merit adding that it was impossible to accommodate all the interested people.

He further reiterated his pre-poll promise of creating `Naya Pakistan` (New Pakistan).

Khan would himself contest elections from five constituencies including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Mianwali, and Bannu.

Tags:
Bilawal Bhutto ZardariImran KhanPakistanPakistan Peoples PartyPakistan Tehreek-e- InsafPakistan general elections 2018

