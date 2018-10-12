Pakistan: Imran Ali, who raped and murdered 6-year-old, to be executed on October 17

Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Friday issued a death sentence for Imran Ali, the main accused of raping and murdering six-year-old minor in Kasur district.

According to a Dawn report, the death sentence was ordered by ATC judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmed and will be carried out on October 17 at Lahore's Central Jail.

"Today's warrants were issued after President Arif Alvi rejected Ali's appeal for clemency in the minor's case on October 10," Dawn quoted Prosecutor Abdul Rauf Watoo.

Imran was the prime accused after the minor's body was found in a trash heap in Pakistan's Kasur city earlier on January 9. The girl was missing since January 4.

Outrage by the people in Kasur followed after the body was discovered, killing two in riots.

Imran had been a resident of Kasur and was involved in at least nine incidents of rape/murder of minors. He had seven cases of rape and murdered registered against him out of which the court gave out verdict for five.

The Punjab government demanded Imran's arrest on January 23.

The ATC on February 17 issued in total 21 counts of death, three life sentences and 23 years in jail for Imran, Dawn reported. He was also fined Rs. 2.5 million by the court.

Following the verdict, Imran had filed an appeal challenging the death sentence, claiming that the trial was not fair.

On June 12, the Supreme Court rejected Imran's plea, stating that the accused had admitted of committing a crime with eight other minors and he did not "deserve any sympathy in the matter of his sentences."

This was the twelfth case which occurred within a 10-kilometre radius in Kasur over a year.