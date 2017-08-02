Pakistan: Imran Khan sent me ''inappropriate'' text messages, claims ex-PTI MNA Ayesha Gulalai

Islamabad: In a shocking allegation, an estranged female lawmaker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Tuesday claimed that party chief Imran Khan used to send her inappropriate text messages.

Former PTI MNA Ayesha Gulalai, while addressing a press conference, called for an inquiry into her allegations against the former cricketer.

Gulalai, who hails from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, also announced her decision to quit the party.

"I am not concerned about a party ticket or NA-1 seat. I did not leave the party over the issue of NA-1," she said, adding that she had to go through mental agony due to the situation.

"Among many things, sending text messages is one of their bad habits," she said.

"I received the first message in October 2013, you can check Imran`s Blackberry," she said, adding that the PTI chairman "urges other women to use Blackberry cellphones so messages cannot be traced."

"Check his Blackberry and you will know everything," she added.

"The messages contained words that cannot be tolerated by any respectful individual."

"Imran Khan cannot keep himself under control."

She further claimed that many women in the party are facing a similar situation.

Gulalai also alleged that Imran suffers from psychological issues and added that he does not like talented people.

She further said that Imran himself stays in his Bani Gala residence during sit-ins, while "the common party worker faces tear gas shelling and police`s baton-charging."

Elected MNA on reserved seat for women, Gulalai has been one of the most active female members of PTI.

(With ANI inputs)