close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan: Imran Khan sent me ''inappropriate'' text messages, claims ex-PTI MNA Ayesha Gulalai

Former PTI MNA Ayesha Gulalai, while addressing a press conference, called for an inquiry into her allegations against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 06:50
Pakistan: Imran Khan sent me &#039;&#039;inappropriate&#039;&#039; text messages, claims ex-PTI MNA Ayesha Gulalai
Pic courtesy: Twitter/@ImranKhanPTI

Islamabad: In a shocking allegation, an estranged female lawmaker of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Tuesday claimed that party chief Imran Khan used to send her inappropriate text messages.

Former PTI MNA Ayesha Gulalai, while addressing a press conference, called for an inquiry into her allegations against the former cricketer.

Gulalai, who hails from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, also announced her decision to quit the party.

"I am not concerned about a party ticket or NA-1 seat. I did not leave the party over the issue of NA-1," she said, adding that she had to go through mental agony due to the situation.

"Among many things, sending text messages is one of their bad habits," she said.

"I received the first message in October 2013, you can check Imran`s Blackberry," she said, adding that the PTI chairman "urges other women to use Blackberry cellphones so messages cannot be traced."

"Check his Blackberry and you will know everything," she added.

"The messages contained words that cannot be tolerated by any respectful individual."

"Imran Khan cannot keep himself under control."

She further claimed that many women in the party are facing a similar situation.

Gulalai also alleged that Imran suffers from psychological issues and added that he does not like talented people.

She further said that Imran himself stays in his Bani Gala residence during sit-ins, while "the common party worker faces tear gas shelling and police`s baton-charging."

Elected MNA on reserved seat for women, Gulalai has been one of the most active female members of PTI.

(With ANI inputs)

TAGS

Imran KhanAyesha Gulalai WazirNawaz SharifPakistan Muslim LeaguePakistan Tehreek-e-InsafKhyber Pakhtunkhwa

From Zee News

People drinking on beaches could be arrested: Goa government
Goa

People drinking on beaches could be arrested: Goa governmen...

Christopher Wray, Donald Trump&#039;s choice for new FBI chief
World

Christopher Wray, Donald Trump's choice for new FBI ch...

Fox News helped White House fabricate &quot;fake news&quot; to help President Donald Trump: Lawsuit
World

Fox News helped White House fabricate "fake news"...

BJP MLAs seek LG Anil Baijal intervention over Freezing of DU colleges&#039; funding
Delhi

BJP MLAs seek LG Anil Baijal intervention over Freezing of...

AmericasWorld

Donald Trump holds Nicolas Maduro responsible for jailed op...

World

Turkey, Qatar launch joint military exercises: reports

AmericasWorld

Former Brazil President Lula faces sixth trial for corrupti...

Yogi Adityanath&#039;s ministers to meet general public twice a week
Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath's ministers to meet general public twi...

Air pollution may cause 60,000 deaths in 2030: Study
Environment

Air pollution may cause 60,000 deaths in 2030: Study

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India

Ben is dating twin sisters. Would you like to be like Ben?