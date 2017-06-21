close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan journalists thrashed over 'drinking water' in Ramazan

An FIR has been registered against the madrasa management with the Margalla police. 

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 18:40

Islamabad: Crew of a Pakistani TV channel earned the wrath of students of an Islamic seminary for drinking water during the fasting period in Ramazan - the Muslim holy month of fasting.

The incident occurred yesterday in the heart of capital Islamabad, where a team from Din News was beaten up by students of Madrasa Haqqania, Dawn reported.

The madrasa management claims the journalists were drinking water during the day and that they were initially asked to stop and beaten when they continued to drink water.

A reporter of the channel, Ali Usman, told the paper that he and five other team members were assigned to interview lawyer Salman Akram Raja who is representing Nawaz Sharif's son Hussain Nawaz in the Panamagate corruption scandal.

He said one of the cameramen, Rashid Azeem, went into the madrasa which is close to Raja?s place and poured water over his head to cool off.

Some students asked him why he was drinking water and left when they were told Azeem was pouring the water on his head.

According to Usman, they saw that the madrasa management was stealing electricity and one of the cameramen started recording.

He said it instigated the students who started beating Azeem, breaking two of his teeth and snatching his camera.

The team continued filming on another camera while students threw stones at the DSNG and took away cash and valuables from the team, he said.

A source in the madrasa said the team members were drinking water in the madrasa when they were allowed to come in as they said they wanted to offer prayers.

He said the newsmen started filming later, saying the management was stealing electricity, which was not true. The newsmen were told to stop and leave repeatedly and that students beat them up when they started misbehaving, he added.

An FIR has been registered against the madrasa management with the Margalla police. 

TAGS

PakistanRamazanMadrasa HaqqaniaAli UsmanNawaz Sharif

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

WorldAsia

Israel boasts of `unimaginable` power in future Lebanon war

Jammu and Kashmir

SPO arrested with 46 pouches of illicit liquor in Samba

Goa

CBI books IIT-Goa Director in disproportionate assets case

India

Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of BR Ambedkar, emerging top pic...

Presidential polls: Lalu Yadav unfazed by Nitish&#039;s support to NDA&#039;s Ram Nath Kovind, says will go by Opposition pick
India

Presidential polls: Lalu Yadav unfazed by Nitish's sup...

Wildlife awareness event held in Kolkata
Environment

Wildlife awareness event held in Kolkata

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video