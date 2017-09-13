close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan open to joint Afghan border patrols: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Abbasi said Pakistan was committed to peaceful resolution of the Afghan issue.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 13:57
Pakistan open to joint Afghan border patrols: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said his country is willing to set up joint patrols with Afghanistan to combat militants along their porous border.

His remarks came weeks after US President Donald Trump criticised Pakistan for providing safe havens to militants.

Abbasi said Pakistan was committed to peaceful resolution of the Afghan issue.

"We are open for joint patrolling (along the border with Afghanistan)," Abbasi said.

Abbasi also referred to fencing of the 2,600-km-long border with Afghanistan, which has already started.

"We will put up a fence there (on our side of border). The Afghans are welcome to put up another fence on their side," he said.

He said that Pakistan was open to bilateral verifications and joint patrols to screen the visitors who cross the border every day.

Pakistan has suffered massively due to instability in Afghanistan and believes that the solution to the Afghan conflict should be Afghan-led and Afghan-owned, he said.

He rejected the allegations about terrorists' sanctuaries inside Pakistan and said Islamabad was fighting to eliminate militancy.

He claimed the militants were actually based in Afghanistan and carry out cross border attacks in Pakistan.

Abbasi said that Pakistan was ready to work with the US in the fight against terrorism and the two sides should address any concern on the subject through dialogue.

He said the US-Pakistan ties were more than 70-year-old and should not be defined through Afghanistan.

To a question, he said Pakistan had not received any specific demands from the US and would take action if any information was shared.

"We respect other's sovereignty and expect the same from them," he said.

He said the United States had not clarified some of the perceptions that were created after President Trump's policy statement on Afghanistan and South Asia.

TAGS

USPakistanAfghanistanShahid Khaqan AbbasiMilitantDonald Trumppatrol

From Zee News

Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens after two days for LMVs
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu-Srinagar highway reopens after two days for LMVs

Protest in Kabul over blasphemous leaflet distributed by US forces
WorldAsia

Protest in Kabul over blasphemous leaflet distributed by US...

Dera Sacha Sauda IT head nabbed from Sirsa, hunt on for Honeypreet
Haryana

Dera Sacha Sauda IT head nabbed from Sirsa, hunt on for Hon...

EuropeWorld

Germany resumes Afghan deportations months after Kabul truc...

Jammu and Kashmir

6 schoolchildren, driver injured in accident on J&K hig...

Intex Aqua 5.5 VR+ launched in India at Rs 5,799
Mobiles

Intex Aqua 5.5 VR+ launched in India at Rs 5,799

Rahul Gandhi visits solar research center in Silicon Valley
AmericasWorld

Rahul Gandhi visits solar research center in Silicon Valley

New nano-powder to produce hydrogen fuel from urine
Science

New nano-powder to produce hydrogen fuel from urine

World

US Congress urges Trump to condemn white supremacists

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi