Pakistan plans major space programme to aid military, civil needs

Pakistan is planning to launch an ambitious space programme during the next fiscal year at a cost of Rs 4.7 billion. According to Pakistan-based Dawn news, this is being to reduce Pakistan’s dependency on foreign satellites for civil as well as military purposes.

As per the report, the neighbouring country is planning Pakistan Space Centre in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, established at an investment of Rs one billion. A Space Application Research Centre is also being planned in Karachi at the cost of Rs 200 million in next fiscal year.

Rs 4.7 billion has been allocated for the Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Organisation (SUPARCO). This includes the cost of three new projects worth Rs 2.55 billion, said the report.

Pakistan Multi-Mission Satellite (PakSat- MM1), to be built at the cost of Rs 1.35 billion, is also a part of the project.

Dawn further quoted defence analyst Maria Sultan as saying that the strategic situation in the subcontinent necessitated the move by Pakistan as the “US has active cooperation with the Indian satellite programme”.