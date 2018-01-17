Pakistan PM backs Hafiz Saeed ‘sahab’, says there’s no case against him

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has sparked a row by extending his support to Jamaat Ud Dawa chief and 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed. He said that there is no case in the country against the JuD chief.

The Pakistani Prime Minister referred to Saeed as “Hafiz Saeed sahab” while making the remark during an interview to a television channel.

This comes just days after Saeed hit out at the Pakistan government for “not ushering Islamic rule in the country”.

Earlier, the Pakistan government had blacklisted Saeed’s JuD after US blocked $255 million military aid to the country, even as he opened the first office of Milli Muslim League (MML), the political outfit of the JuD. The office was opened in Lahore.

This was a snub to country’s authorities as Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan had banned Saeed’s group from collecting any donation.

Saeed has been grabbing headlines often since his release from house arrest in November. He was placed under the same in January 2017.