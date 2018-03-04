Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to visit Nepal tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will embark on a two-day visit to Nepal from March 5, as a part of the country`s pro-active and outreach efforts to engage with regional countries.

Prime Minister Abbasi will convey felicitations to the Nepalese leadership on the successful conclusion of its democratic process, resulting in the formation of the new Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist Leninist) (CPN-UML) government.

During his visit, he will also congratulate the newly elected Prime Minister of Nepal, Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli and will call on the President of Nepal, Bidhya Devi Bhandari.Nepal`s Ambassador to Pakistan, Sewa Lamsal Adhikari called on Prime Minister Abbasi on Friday and conveyed him the message of welcome from the Nepalese leadership.

She also discussed on how to further strengthen bilateral relations between Nepal and Pakistan."Nepal is an important regional country and a close friend.

Our ties with Nepal are characterized by cordiality, mutual respect and commonality of interests.

Our support to each other at bilateral and multilateral fora has remained indispensable for both the sides," a spokesperson said.

The Pakistan Prime Minister`s visit to Nepal will provide an opportunity to further expand and strengthen bilateral relations across all areas of mutual interest including trade, education, tourism, defence and people-to-people contacts.

Ways of invigorating SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) as an important regional organisation will also be discussed during the visit.