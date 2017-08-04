close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan Prime Minister Abbasi's new cabinet takes oath of office

The new cabinet of Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was sworn in at the Presidency here on Friday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 13:59
Pakistan Prime Minister Abbasi&#039;s new cabinet takes oath of office
Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Islamabad: The new cabinet of Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was sworn in at the Presidency here on Friday.

According to reports, the cabinet consists of 46 members, but only 44 members took the oath of office administered by President Mamnoon Hussain.

The cabinet consists of 28 federal and 18 state ministers.

Abbasi on Thursday had six-hour-long consultations with disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Murree, Dawn online reported.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the Defence Minister in the Sharif-led government, will be the new Foreign Minister, and Ahsan Iqbal, former Minister for Planning, will take charge of the Interior Ministry.

The country was without a full-time Foreign Minister since the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) came to power in 2013. The last full-time Foreign Minister was Hina Rabbani Khar, who served in the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) government.

Senior party leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Interior Minister in Sharif`s cabinet, has refused to be part of the new government formed on August 1.

Ishaq Dar will continue as Finance Minister whereas Pervez Malik will be the new Minister for Commerce. Malik replaces Khurram Dastagir Khan, who will take charge of the Defence Ministry.

Daniyal Aziz from Narowal, Talal Chaudhry from Faisalabad, Arshad Leghari from Rahim Yar Khan and Junaid Anwar Chaudhry from Toba Tek Singh are among the new faces in Abbasi`s cabinet.

Marriyum Aurangzeb, the Information Minister; Zahid Hamid, the Law Minister; and Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, in charge of the Capital Administration and Development Division, will retain their previous portfolios.

PML-N`s information secretary Mushahidullah Khan was appointed as the Minister of Climate Change.

The party had from the past few days been deliberating over the composition of the new cabinet and the upcoming National Assembly bypoll for the seat vacated by Sharif.

The federal cabinet was dissolved after Sharif stepped down following a landmark Supreme Court ruling on the Panama Papers case.

The court in its July 28 verdict disqualified Sharif from holding the post of Prime Minister.

TAGS

Shahid AbbasiPak PMPakistan cabinet

From Zee News

3 arrested for posing as UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath&#039;s personal assistant
Uttar Pradesh

3 arrested for posing as UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath...

Nikki Haley to raise India&#039;s UN Security Council membership at United Nation
AmericasWorld

Nikki Haley to raise India's UN Security Council membe...

Indian Army has &quot;domination and impact&quot; along the border with Pakistan: Arun Jaitley
India

Indian Army has "domination and impact" along the...

NIA custody of 4 Kashmiri separatists, including son-in-law of Geelani, extended
Jammu and KashmirIndia

NIA custody of 4 Kashmiri separatists, including son-in-law...

Gionee A1 Lite coming to India on August 10
Mobiles

Gionee A1 Lite coming to India on August 10

UttarakhandIndia

Cloudburst kills five in Uttarakhand

WorldAsia

Afghan official says bomber who hit NATO wore woman's...

WorldAsia

South Korea spy agency admits attempting to rig election

Opposition to move two privilege motions against Sushma Swaraj in Rajya Sabha today
India

Opposition to move two privilege motions against Sushma Swa...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India