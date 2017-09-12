close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Pakistan SC accepts Nawaz Sharif family's plea against disqualification in Panama Papers scandal

Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday accepted a plea to form a five-judge bench to hear the review petitions of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his children, son-in-law and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar challenging his disqualification in the Panama Papers scandal.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 14:42

Islamabad: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Tuesday accepted a plea to form a five-judge bench to hear the review petitions of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his children, son-in-law and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar challenging his disqualification in the Panama Papers scandal.

The separate petitions were filed by Sharif and his family against the judgement on July 28 that disqualified 67- year-old Sharif for dishonesty and ruled that corruption cases be filed against his family and Dar over the scandal.

Sharif, his daughter Maryam, sons Hussain and Hasan, son-in-law Muhammad Safdar and Dar in their petitions asked the court to review the judgement as it violated several provision of law.

A three-member bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan and comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ehsan too up the petitions.

Lawyer of Sharif's children Salman Akram Raja asked the bench to make a large bench as the decision was issued by five-members and three-member panel was not empowered to hear the review petitions.

He referred to a written plea already submitted by Sharif's children against the hearing of review petition by a three-member bench instead of a five-judge bench.

After preliminary argument, the judges accepted the plea and announced to ask the Chief Justice to from a five-member panel for the hearing of review petition.

The panel postponed further hearing till tomorrow.

Sharif's lawyer Khawaja Harris was also present during the hearing and argued in favour of a larger bench.

Following the judegment, National Accountability Bureau has filed four corruption cases against them last week.

The five-member bench unanimously disqualified Sharif for failing to disclose his un-withdrawn receivables salary from the UAE-based Capital FZE company of his son.

TAGS

PakistanNawaz SharifPanama PapersIshaq Dar

From Zee News

Kerala priest Father Tom Uzhunnalil, abducted from Yemen in 2016, rescued
Kerala

Kerala priest Father Tom Uzhunnalil, abducted from Yemen in...

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Review: Big, bold and beautiful
Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Review: Big, bold and beautiful

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Court directs Delhi Police to de-seal Hotel Leela&#039;s suite
India

Sunanda Pushkar death case: Court directs Delhi Police to d...

India

China not to share Brahmaputra data for now

Pizza lovers beware! This Domino&#039;s oregano sachet gives customer goosebumps
India

Pizza lovers beware! This Domino's oregano sachet give...

Delhi

Delhi Metro runs with door open on Yellow Line

West Bengal

Amit Shah accuses Trinamool Congress of unleashing violence...

Odisha

Student rescued from suspected Blue Whale game in Odisha

Secrets of Ram Rahim&#039;s Dera tumble out; Now, illegal abortion clinic, plastic surgery centres found
India

Secrets of Ram Rahim's Dera tumble out; Now, illegal a...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi