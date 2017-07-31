Pakistan village council punishes rapist's sister

Islamabad: A village council (Panchayat) in Punjab province has ordered a suspected rapists sister to marry the rape survivors husband as a punishment, it was reported n Monday.

The 14-year-old was married to the rape survivor`s husband upon the Panchayat`s orders in Chichawatni, a Geo TV report said.

According to the police, Rafique Ahmad allegedly raped a married woman.

Following this, few members from the woman`s family came to Rafique`s residence and took along at gun point his 14-year-old sister.

The girl was then forced to marry the rape survivor`s husband at a local landlord`s property.

Police registered a case against 10 suspects, including the head of the Panchayat.

The police arrested five of the suspects and sent them to the prison, whereas five others secured bail from a court.

Last week, in a horrific incident in Multan members of a panchayat ordered the rape of a 16-year-old girl as punishment for a rape allegedly committed by her brother.