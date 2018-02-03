Pakistani minister kills wife, later commits suicide

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani provincial minister Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, who was found dead in his house along with his wife, first killed her and then committed suicide with the same weapon, the police said on Friday.

Bijarani and his wife Fariha Razak were found dead on Thursday at their residence in Karachi. The police said they suspect a domestic dispute to be behind the incident, Geo News reported.

A press release by the police stated that the initial reports revealed that all the bullet casings collected from the crime scene were fired from the same weapon.

The minister had one bullet wound in his head whereas his wife was shot thrice, report said.

Bijarani, a veteran leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), was the Planning and Development Minister in Sindh province. His wife was a journalist.

Funeral prayers for the minister and his wife were held shortly after Friday prayers. While Razzaq`s funeral was held in Karachi`s Defence Housing Authority area, prayers for Bijarani were offered in Kashmore.