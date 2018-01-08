Pakistani newspaper’s New Year calendar features Hafiz Saeed

A Pakistani Urdu newspaper ‘Khabrain’ has sparked a row with its new year calendar. The calendar has become a talking point as it carries a photograph of Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief and 2008 Mumbai attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

A photograph of the calendar featuring Saeed was shared by Pakistan-based journalist Omar R Quraishi on Twitter.

Pakistani Urdu newspaper 'Khabrain' issues its annual 2018 calendar with JUD chief Hafiz Saeed on it pic.twitter.com/6LiyHnOxA8 — omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) January 8, 2018

This came even as Pakistan blacklisted Saeed’s JuD after US blocked $255 million military aid to the country.

However, Hafiz Saeed has already opened the first political office of Milli Muslim League (MML) in Lahore, snubbing warnings from the Pakistan government. The MML is a party formed by Saeed to contest the 2018 general elections in Pakistan.

Last week, Pakistan’s financial regulatory body – Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan – banned Saeed’s group from collecting any donation.

In January 2017, the Pakistan government had launched a crackdown against JuD, placing Saeed under house arrest.

However, Saeed was released in November after the Lahore High Court refused to extend the period of his confinement.