close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Panama Papers case: Know more about the SC judges who unanimously ruled against Nawaz Sharif

It is the third time Nawaz Sharif's term as premier has been cut short.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 28, 2017 - 15:18
Panama Papers case: Know more about the SC judges who unanimously ruled against Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Friday toppled Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and ruled that graft cases be filed against him and his children over the Panama Papers scandal.

It is the third time the 67-year-old veteran politician's term as premier has been cut short.

The five-judge bench that issued today's verdict comprised -- Justices Asif Saeed Khosa, Khan, Gulzar Ahmed, Ejaz Afzal Khan, Sheikh Azmat Saeed, and Ijazul Ahsan.

A look at profiles of the judges who form the bench:

Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa

Born in Dera Ghazi Khan, Justice Khosa has decided about 50,000 cases over a period of more than 18 years. He was appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on February 18, 2010 and serving in that capacity till date. Justice Khosa headed the bench tasked with adjudicating the Panama Papers case.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed

Hailing from Karachi, Justice Gulzar Ahmed got himself enrolled as an Advocate of the High Court and then as an Advocate of Supreme Court of Pakistan. He was then elected as Honorary Secretary of the Sindh High Court Bar Association, Karachi, for the year 1999-2000. He was elevated as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in November 2011.

Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan

Born in Mansehra on May 08, 1953, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan graduated in Law in 1977 from the Khyber Law College. He was enrolled as an Advocate, Peshawar High Court in 1979 and Advocate, Supreme Court of Pakistan in 1991. After having served as a Judge of the Peshawar High Court for nine years, Justice Khan was appointed as Chief Justice on October 20, 2009, and on November 17, 2011, he was appointed as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Justice Ejaz Afzal authored the 540-page Panama Papers verdict.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan was born on August 05, 1960 in Murree. After finishing his LL.B studies from the Punjab University Law College, Lahore, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan pursued post-graduate studies at Cornell University New York, USA.

He was appointed as the chief justice of Lahore High Court in 2015 and elevated to the SC in June 2016.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed

Born on August 28, 1954, at Rawalpindi, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed graduated from Sir Syed College Rawalpindi in 1974. He obtained LL.B. Degree from the Punjab University Law College, Old Campus, Lahore in 1978.

He was enrolled as an Advocate of the Lahore High Court Lahore and 1981 and subsequently elevated as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on June 01, 2012.

TAGS

‪‪Nawaz SharifPakistan Muslim LeaguePanama Papers casePanama Papers‬‪Supreme Court of Pakistan‪Islamabad‬‪Prime Minister of Pakistan‬‬PakistanAsif Saeed KhosaKhanGulzar AhmedEjaz Afzal KhanSheikh Azmat SaeedIjazul Ahsan

From Zee News

Supreme Court dismisses plea for 10-year-old rape survivor&#039;s abortion
India

Supreme Court dismisses plea for 10-year-old rape survivor...

EuropeWorld

Russia orders US to cut diplomats in response to sanctions

India

Lok Sabha takes up IIM Bill

AmericasWorld

'30 US cities held counter-terrorism workshops after 2...

AmericasWorld

Woman sues Airbnb over alleged sexual assault

UK wants to avoid cliff edge Brexit but will leave single market, Hammond says
EuropeWorld

UK wants to avoid cliff edge Brexit but will leave single m...

After Pakistan SC verdict on Nawaz Sharif, all eyes on Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa
WorldAsia

After Pakistan SC verdict on Nawaz Sharif, all eyes on Army...

WorldAsia

Britain plans to send warship to South China Sea in move li...

Uzbekistan says ex-president Islam Karimov&#039;s daughter in custody
WorldAsia

Uzbekistan says ex-president Islam Karimov's daughter...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels