Panama Papers case: Know more about the SC judges who unanimously ruled against Nawaz Sharif

Islamabad: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Friday toppled Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and ruled that graft cases be filed against him and his children over the Panama Papers scandal.

It is the third time the 67-year-old veteran politician's term as premier has been cut short.

The five-judge bench that issued today's verdict comprised -- Justices Asif Saeed Khosa, Khan, Gulzar Ahmed, Ejaz Afzal Khan, Sheikh Azmat Saeed, and Ijazul Ahsan.

A look at profiles of the judges who form the bench:

Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa

Born in Dera Ghazi Khan, Justice Khosa has decided about 50,000 cases over a period of more than 18 years. He was appointed as a Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on February 18, 2010 and serving in that capacity till date. Justice Khosa headed the bench tasked with adjudicating the Panama Papers case.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed

Hailing from Karachi, Justice Gulzar Ahmed got himself enrolled as an Advocate of the High Court and then as an Advocate of Supreme Court of Pakistan. He was then elected as Honorary Secretary of the Sindh High Court Bar Association, Karachi, for the year 1999-2000. He was elevated as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in November 2011.

Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan

Born in Mansehra on May 08, 1953, Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan graduated in Law in 1977 from the Khyber Law College. He was enrolled as an Advocate, Peshawar High Court in 1979 and Advocate, Supreme Court of Pakistan in 1991. After having served as a Judge of the Peshawar High Court for nine years, Justice Khan was appointed as Chief Justice on October 20, 2009, and on November 17, 2011, he was appointed as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Justice Ejaz Afzal authored the 540-page Panama Papers verdict.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan was born on August 05, 1960 in Murree. After finishing his LL.B studies from the Punjab University Law College, Lahore, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan pursued post-graduate studies at Cornell University New York, USA.

He was appointed as the chief justice of Lahore High Court in 2015 and elevated to the SC in June 2016.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed

Born on August 28, 1954, at Rawalpindi, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed graduated from Sir Syed College Rawalpindi in 1974. He obtained LL.B. Degree from the Punjab University Law College, Old Campus, Lahore in 1978.

He was enrolled as an Advocate of the Lahore High Court Lahore and 1981 and subsequently elevated as Judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on June 01, 2012.