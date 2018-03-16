Pedestrian bridge collapses on cars in Miami, several feared trapped

A pedestrian bridge near Florida International University in Miami collapsed on Thursday, trapping several people under it.

Local media reported that the bridge collapsed on Thursday afternoon at a time when road traffic was moderate. Nonetheless, several cars were smashed as the bridge came crashing down - trapping both drivers as well the pedestrians who were crossing the intersection at the time. Rescue and relief operations began immediately after and traffic on the road and adjoining roads was halted. Onlookers too were being restricted to a safe distance as a portion of the bridge was still intact but weak.

The bridge had been opened for public use last Saturday and at the time, authorities had highlighted that the method of construction had helped in reducing disruptions to normal flow of traffic.