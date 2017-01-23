Pervez Musharraf caught dancing on `Dilli wali girlfriend` in nightclub - Watch

New Delhi: A video has gone viral showing former Pakistani president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf dancing with an unknown woman in a nightclub on the Bollywood song ‘Dilli wali girlfriend’.

The song from 2013’s ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ starring Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone was an instant hit, and so was this video when it was tweeted by Hamid Mir, one of the most popular television talk-show hosts in Pakistan.

Musharraf had on January 13 filed an application in an anti-terrorism court in Islamabad seeking "foolproof security" in order to be able to return to Pakistan and appear in court in the judges detention case.

In September 2016 also, Hamid Mir had tweeted another video showing Musharraf dancing with his wife Sehba Musharraf at a party.

Watch the video here:

Do you know who is this man dancing in a night club and where is his pain these days? pic.twitter.com/9R5xVqLTHA — Hamid Mir (@HamidMirGEO) January 21, 2017

Musharraf left the country for Dubai in March last year hours after the Interior Ministry issued a notification to remove his name from the Exit Control List.

Apart from murder cases of Benazir Bhutto, Nawab Akbar Bugti and Ghazi Abdul Rasheed, the retired general is facing treason charges for imposing emergency rule in November 2007, arresting judges and limiting their powers. His name figured on the Exit Control List for more than 20 months.