Pervez Musharraf was a better ruler of Pakistan than Benazir Bhutto, says survey

In a survey conducted by a media organisation in Pakistan, Pervez Musharraf has been adjudged a better ruler than Benzair Bhutto of the neighbouring country. First prime minister of Pakistan, Liaquat Ali Khan, has been voted the best ruler.

According to the survery conducted by Pakistan's Dawn.com, Benazir Bhutto was ranked below average while her husband, former president Asif Ali Zardari was chosen the worst ruler.

Pakistan's former military ruler Muhammad Ayub Khan, who was the first in the neighbouring country to acquire presidency with force, received the "highest percentage of 'Excellent' votes" in the survey.

Dawn.com said that the survey comprised of votes from Balochistan, Punjab and other parts of Pakistan. Expatriats also participated in the survey.

The survey, of which the results were published this week, was conducted in July. The Pakistan-based website had "asked its readers to rate past rulers of the country based on their time in power, and response came in from 18,544 readers of the website.