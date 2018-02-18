Iranian plane crashes into Zagros mountains, all 66 passengers dead

An Iranian passenger plane with 66 persons onboard has crashed into the country`s Zagros mountains on Sunday.

All the 66 passengers died in the crash, confirmed Irans Aseman Airlines spokesman to state television.

Iran’s Emergency Service has confirmed that the plane which was en route from Tehran to Yasouj has crashed south of Isfahan province in central Iran.

"This plane has crashed in the Semirom area and all emergency forces are on alert. The plane had 50 to 60 passengers," Pir Hossein Koolivand told the Fars news agency.

There's no word yet on why the aircraft crashed.

Tehran is a small town in Yasuj, Isfahan province while Semirom lies in the mountainous southwestern region of Iran, around 480 kilometres (300 miles) south of the capital.

"An ATR aircraft of Aseman Airlines with 60 passengers and about six crew disappeared from radar this morning," Aladin Borujerdi, head of parliament`s national security and foreign policy commission, told the semi-official ISNA news agency.

Rescue operations are likely to be delayed as the crash took place in the hilly region.

"Given the fact that the area is mountainous, it is not possible to send ambulances," Mojtaba Khaledi, spokesman for the national emergency services told the semi-official ISNA news agency.

He further added that a helicopter had been sent to the area.

With agency inputs