Police arrests Kangleipak Communist Party cadre trained in Myanmar

Imphal: The state police commandos arrested one militant of the banned outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (Noyon) from the Sawombung Forest Gate area in Imphal East district, police said on Wednesday.

The area is under the jurisdiction of Lamlai police station.

The militant was arrested yesterday evening by a team of high ranking police officers comprising Imphal East Additional SP (L&O) W Kasar and others, said a senior police officer.

The cadre has been identified as 24-year-old Hidam Aboy.

He reportedly received basic military training at an area in Myanmar.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the cadre had joined the banned outfit in 2012 and currently assumes the position of self-styled lance corporal of the outfit, and works under the deputy army chief of that outfit - "Langam".

One mobile phone along with a SIM was recovered from his possession, said the senior police officer.

A case has been registered and investigation is in underway, the officer said.