BBC accidentally broadcast porn video on News at Ten

New Delhi: BBC viewers experienced an uncomfortable moment after the channel accidentally broadcast a ‘porn video’ on its News at Ten programme.

While news caster Sophie Raworth was hosting the programme, an X-rated clip was mistakenly played on a screen placed right behind her.

The adult video apparently screened a woman performing some sort of striptease as she removed her uppers one after another and go completely topless, reported India.com.

Sophie Raworth was presenting the news about England Cricket Team’s emphatic win over South Africa in the four-match Test series by 3-1 at the News at Ten show.

It was when viewers tweeted BBC of whether they are playing a porn video in the background, the incident came under limelight.

A closer focus on the screen revealed a man wearing headphones with his eyes glued on the bare-chested woman while Raworth seemed unaware of the lewd act going on her behind her.

Following which, the netizens wasted no time in taking it to Twitter, raising criticisms about the pornographic content.

BBC, however, have defended saying that they are investigating the situation.

Watch the video here:

Video courtesy: Youtube/Skifbull Channel