President Donald Trump says North Korea actions 'very hostile and dangerous to US'
US President Donald Trump on Sunday called North Korea`s actions "very hostile and dangerous" to the United States, after Pyongyang conducted its sixth nuclear test.
Pic Courtesy: Reuters
Columbia: US President Donald Trump on Sunday called North Korea`s actions "very hostile and dangerous" to the United States, after Pyongyang conducted its sixth nuclear test.
"North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test," Trump said on Twitter. "Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States."