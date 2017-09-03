close
President Donald Trump says North Korea actions 'very hostile and dangerous to US'

US President Donald Trump on Sunday called North Korea`s actions "very hostile and dangerous" to the United States, after Pyongyang conducted its sixth nuclear test.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 17:33
President Donald Trump says North Korea actions &#039;very hostile and dangerous to US&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Columbia: US President Donald Trump on Sunday called North Korea`s actions "very hostile and dangerous" to the United States, after Pyongyang conducted its sixth nuclear test.

"North Korea has conducted a major Nuclear Test," Trump said on Twitter. "Their words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States."

