President Putin ready to provide records of Trump-Lavrov talks

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said he can provide the US Congress with the full transcript of the talks between US President Donald Trump and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, to dispel the "political schizophrenia" around the allegations that state secrets were leaked.

After the Washington Post came out with a damaging report that Trump shared some highly classified information about ISIS with the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak to the US in a White House meeting last week, putting in jeopardy a critical source of intelligence.

During a press conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni ,Putin stated Russia is ready to provide the detailed transcript of the talks between US President Donald Trump and Foreign Minister Lavrov conversation to US Congress and Senate if Washington considers it appropriate, to dispel the "political schizophrenia" around the allegations that state secrets were leaked during the meeting.

Citing the officials, the Washington Post reported that who said Trump's disclosures jeopardized a critical source of intelligence on the terror group as the information the President relayed had been provided by a U.S. partner through an intelligence-sharing arrangement considered so sensitive that details have been withheld from allies and tightly restricted even within the U.S. Government.

According to the report, the partner had not given the United States permission to share the material with Russia, and officials said Trump's decision to do so endangers cooperation from an ally that has access to the inner workings of the Islamic State.

This comes as members of the Trump administration have already been beleaguered over their Russia links. Last week, Trump fired FBI Director James B. Comey who was investigating into possible Russian meddling in last year's presidential election.