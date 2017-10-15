Princess of Luxembourg branded 'gold digger' after break up with royal family

Princess of Luxembourg, who separated from her husband Prince Louis in 2016, after marrying him in 2006, has been fighting off the accusations of being a 'gold digger'.

Princess Tessy, who belonged to a humble background, had recently decided to take her divorce settlement to the London court.

An article published in a tabloid accused her having her married into the Luxembourg royal family for her own financial motives. The article further described her a 'disgusting character assassination' and added that 'she will always remain the daughter of a roofer'.

Her legal counsel Deborah Bangay QC, however, rubbished the allegations and said, "My client had no wish to litigate and she made a very reasonable and sensible proposal, which was turned down. Therefore, she had no option but to pursue this in litigation."

"She is not a gold digger. Far from it. She is simply seeking a fair and proper settlement," Bangay added.

Princess Tessy had joined the country's armed forces at the age of 18 and rose to the rank of Corporal. In 2004, she served in NATO's peacekeeping force in Kosovo. It was here where she met her future husband Prince Louis.

Two years later, the couple had their first child, a boy and six months later, they tied the knot at a parish church in northeast Luxembourg. The couple went on to have another child soon after.

However, in January this year, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg announced their separation.