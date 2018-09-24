Provincial results of Maldives elections show Ibrahim Mohamed Solih as winner

The Election Commission of Maldives has announced the provincial results of country’s presidential elections. Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, a member of Maldivian Democratic Party and joint candidate of opposition, has won the elections.

A statement released by the Maldives Foreign Ministry said that Solih had received 134,616 votes. According to news agency Reuters, Solih secured a margin of 16.7 per cent votes over incumbent president Abdulla Yameen.

India has welcomed the results of the presidential elections, with the Ministry of External Affairs saying that they reflect “firm commitment to democracy and rule of law”.

In a statement released Monday morning, the Ministry of External Affairs said, “Welcome successful completion of Presidential election process in Maldives which, according to preliminary info, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih won. We heartily congratulate him on his victory and hope that the Election Commission will officially confirm the result at the earliest.”

The statement further reads that the presidential elections 2018 in the Maldives marked the triumph of democratic forces in the country.

“This election marks not only triumph of democratic forces in Maldives, but also reflects firm commitment to democracy and rule of law. In keeping with our 'Neighbourhood First' Policy, India looks forward to working closely with Maldives in further deepening our partnership,” read the statement.

Earlier on Monday, Solih had told reporters in Male, “This is a moment of happiness, a moment of hope. This is a journey that has ended at the ballot box because the people willed it”

He added, “The message is loud and clear. The people of Maldives want change, peace and justice. I would like to call on President Yameen to accept the will of the people and begin a smooth transition of power as per the constitution.”

(With agency inputs)