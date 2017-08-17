close
Qatar welcomes Saudi Arabia 'political' decision to open border for hajj

Qatar welcomes the opening of the Saudi-Qatari border enabling Qataris to go on pilgrimage to Mecca, even if the move is politically-motivated, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Thursday.

Thursday, August 17, 2017
Reuters

Stockholm: Qatar welcomes the opening of the Saudi-Qatari border enabling Qataris to go on pilgrimage to Mecca, even if the move is politically-motivated, Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Thursday.

"Despite the fact it`s been politically-motivated to ban the Qatari people from haj and politically that they allow them ... we welcome such a step, which is a step forward to get rid of this blockade which is imposed against my country," Sheikh Mohammed told a news conference on a visit to Sweden.

