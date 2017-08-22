close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Quake hits Italian island, one dead, 25 wounded

An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit the tourist-packed Italian island of Ischia, off the coast of Naples, on Monday night, killing at least one person and injuring some 25 others as buildings collapsed, officials said.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | IANS| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 07:24
Quake hits Italian island, one dead, 25 wounded
Picture Courtesy: Reuters

Rome: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 hit the tourist-packed Italian island of Ischia, off the coast of Naples, on Monday night, killing at least one person and injuring some 25 others as buildings collapsed, officials said.

Residents and tourists on the island ran out on to the streets from homes and hotels. Television images showed that about six buildings in the town of Casamicciola as well as a church collapsed in the quake, which hit at 8:57 p.m. (1857 GMT).

Italy`s National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology (INGV) put the magnitude at 4.0 but both the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) and the European quake agency, EMSC, estimated the magnitude at 4.3. 

Local Civil Protection Department official Giovanni Vittozzi said one woman was killed when she was hit by falling masonry from a church and that officials were checking reports of another victim.

Helicopters and a ferry boat were bringing in more rescue workers from the mainland.
Roberto Allocca, a doctor from a local hospital, told Sky TG24 television that about 25 people had been treated for minor injuries. Most of the hospital had been evacuated and the injured were treated outside.

Some civil protection squads were already on the island because of brushfires. The television reports said the buildings that collapsed appeared to have been inhabited and about 10 people were still unaccounted for. 

The quake hit a few days before the first anniversary of a major quake that killed nearly 300 people in central Italy, most of them in the town of Amatrice.

TAGS

ItalyEarthquakeIschia

From Zee News

BJP activists throw rotten eggs at Kanhaiya Kumar in Bengal
India

BJP activists throw rotten eggs at Kanhaiya Kumar in Bengal

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 9500 projects worth over Rs 27,000 crore on August 29 in Udaipur
India

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 9500 projects worth over Rs...

Trump hits out at Pakistan for offering safe haven to `agents of chaos`
World

Trump hits out at Pakistan for offering safe haven to `agen...

National Green Tribunal to hear application regarding Bellandur Lake today
KarnatakaIndia

National Green Tribunal to hear application regarding Bella...

Triple Talaq victims hope for &#039;favourable&#039; judgement from SC
India

Triple Talaq victims hope for 'favourable' judgem...

Triple Talaq: Muslim Law board hopes SC will not ban Islamic practice of divorce
India

Triple Talaq: Muslim Law board hopes SC will not ban Islami...

Gujarat

Not inviting NCP for Kisan rally, says Congress' Gujar...

India

Pak woman thanks Sushma Swaraj for granting medical visa fo...

World

Indian suicide bomber killed 'number' of PKK figh...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India