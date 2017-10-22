Quetta coal mine collapse: Seven bodies recovered, search for remaining two on

Quetta: Rescue workers recovered the bodies of seven mine workers who were buried under a landslide in the country's southwest, officials said on Saturday.

Habibur Rehman, a government administrator, said rescue workers were searching for the remaining two workers in the Shrag area of the Harnai coal field.

He said the rescue workers were using light machinery to do the delicate work.

He said initially it was believed six workers were trapped in the partly collapsed mine. He said records indicated nine workers were missing.

Iftikhar Ahmed, a coal mine inspector, earlier said a landslide a day before caused a portion of the coal mine to cave in, trapping workers.

Harnai district and its surroundings in southwestern Baluchistan province have rich coal and other mineral reserves but a poor infrastructure.

Such incidents are common in Pakistan's coal mine fields where authorities and workers themselves often disregard safety standards.