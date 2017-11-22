Ratko Mladic sentenced to life for Bosnia genocide, war crimes

The Hague: Former Bosnian Serb army commander Ratko Mladic was on Wednesday sentenced to life in prison for his role in "heinous crimes" committed during Bosnia's 1990s ethnic war.

"For having committed these crimes, the chamber sentences Ratko Mladic to life imprisonment," judge Alphons Orie told the Yugoslav war crimes court after finding Mladic guilty on 10 of 11 counts, including genocide for "heinous crimes against humankind".