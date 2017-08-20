RJP-Nepal to participate in local polls

Dhanusa: Nepal's agitating party Rastriya Janata Party- Nepal (RJP-N), which has been demanding a constitutional amendment for long, will participate in the third round of local-level elections.

Nepal's Chief Election Commissioner Dr. Ayodhi Prasad Yadav confirmed the participation of the RJP-Nepal, saying the party is going to contest the local-level elections to be held in Province no. 2 on September 18 as per the political agreement.

"In the third phase of local elections, a monitoring committee will investigate and take action against the appointment of employees for the purpose of the elections carried out without following the due process and against the use of children in the election process," the local media quoted Yadav, as saying.

The RJP-N had boycotted the first and second phase of local-level elections due to non-fulfillment of their key political demands, which included the amendment of the Constitution and increasing the local levels in proportion to the population of Madhesh.