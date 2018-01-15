Rocket lands inside Indian Embassy in Afghanistan's Kabul; 'all safe', says MEA

Kabul: A rocket landed in the premises of the Indian Embassy in Kabul a while ago causing minor damage to a structure at the rear side of the building's compound on Monday.

The rocket, fired from an undisclosed location, landed in the 14th Street of Wazir Akbar Khan close to Canadian Embassy in Kabul's PD10, said earlier reports.

Rocket lands in 14th Street of Wazir Akbar Khan close to Canadian Embassy in Kabul's PD10. No Casualties reported, reports Afghanistan's TOLO News, quoting Interior Ministry spokesperson.

No major damage or casualties were reported.

''Our Charge d' Affaires has informed that all Embassy employees are safe,'' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

''No casualties were reported,'' Afghanistan's TOLO News said, quoting Interior Ministry spokesperson.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj also confirmed the incident and said all Indian employees were completely safe.

A rocket has landed in our Chancery compound in Kabul. The rocket has clipped the top of the three storied ITBP barracks. There are no casualties. All Indians and staff are safe: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj

"A rocket has landed in our Chancery compound in Kabul," Sushma Swaraj told reporters this evening.

"The rocket clipped the top of the three-storeyed ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) barracks," she said.

"There are no casualties. All Indians and staff are safe."