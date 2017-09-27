close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Rockets fired at Kabul's international airport as US' Jim Mattis lands in Afghanistan

Several rockets were fired at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on Wednesday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 27, 2017 - 13:25
Rockets fired at Kabul&#039;s international airport as US&#039; Jim Mattis lands in Afghanistan

Kabul: Shortly after US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis arrived in Afghanistan, several rockets were fired at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on Wednesday.

TOLO News quoting Afghanistan airport officials claimed that several rockets were fired at the Kabul airport, which led to the cancellation of dozens of scheduled flights.

However, there was no loss of life due to the incident.

Sources in the Afghan media also confirmed that around 20-30 rockets, fired from an undisclosed location, landed at the Kabul airport and the surrounding area.

The sources further said that the NATO base adjoining the airport could be the main target.

Meanwhile, the incident also triggered evacuation of passengers by the airport officials.

The Kabul airport was attacked shortly after United States Defence Secretary James Mattis arrived here on an unannounced visit. Mattis will meet NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and discuss ways to implement President Donald Trump's strategy of winning the war in Afghanistan with President Ashraf Ghani.

Mattis is set to hold talks with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and other Afghan government ministers. Later, he will hold a press conference with Ghani and the NATO chief, CNN reported.

Mattis' unannounced visit to Afghanistan, after his two-day trip in India, assumes significance as President Trump said that he would rely on greater regional cooperation to stabilise the security situation in Afghanistan.

TAGS

Kabul airportRockets firedAfghanistan

From Zee News

World

Donald Trump candidate loses Alabama GOP primary runoff

Jyotiraditya Scindia will lead Congress in Madhya Pradesh: Kamal Nath
IndiaMadhya Pradesh

Jyotiraditya Scindia will lead Congress in Madhya Pradesh:...

World

Moscow dismisses UN allegations of human rights violations...

World

Indonesia ready to divert tourists as Bali volcano rumbles

Book on life of PM Narendra Modi launched in Washington
India

Book on life of PM Narendra Modi launched in Washington

World

Six rockets land near Kabul airport after Mattis arrives: O...

Varun Gandhi has Nehru ideologies, misfit in BJP: Digvijaya Singh
India

Varun Gandhi has Nehru ideologies, misfit in BJP: Digvijaya...

IMC 2017: High taxes, spectrum cost, IUC cut impacting industry, complain old telcos
Mobiles

IMC 2017: High taxes, spectrum cost, IUC cut impacting indu...

Raipur-Kolkata Indigo flight makes emergency landing after bird hit, all safe
Chhattisgarh

Raipur-Kolkata Indigo flight makes emergency landing after...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi