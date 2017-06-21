Romanian lawmakers topple PM Sorin Grindeanu's government

Bucharest: Romania`s parliament toppled the government of Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu on Wednesday, as expected, a senior ruling party official said.

"It (the no confidence motion) passed," the official told reporters in parliament after the vote. Official data showed Grindeanu lost the vote 241-7.

The motion needed 233 votes to topple Grindeanu who refused to resign last week after his ruling Social Democrat-led coalition withdrew its support for his cabinet, saying he was not implementing the coalition government`s programme.