हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Russia

Russia raises duties on US goods in response to trade restrictions

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has signed a decision imposing extra duties of 25-40 percent on some imports from the United States in response to Washington`s tariff move, the Russian economy ministry said on Friday.

Russia raises duties on US goods in response to trade restrictions
File photo

MOSCOW: Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has signed a decision imposing extra duties of 25-40 percent on some imports from the United States in response to Washington`s tariff move, the Russian economy ministry said on Friday.

The extra duties will apply to imports of fiber optics, equipment for road construction, oil and gas industry, metal processing and mining, according to an economy ministry statement.

Russia will impose duties on goods which have Russian-made substitutes, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin is quoted as saying in the statement.

Tags:
RussiaUSPrime Minister Dmitry Medvedev

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close