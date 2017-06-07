close
Russian President Vladimir Putin stirs controversy, says 'I am not a woman, so I don't have bad days'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stirred a controversy by making a sexist comment.

﻿
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 7, 2017 - 17:03

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has stirred a controversy by making a sexist comment.

In a new documentary by director Oliver Stone he is quoted as saying, "'I am not a woman, so I don't have bad days,' he tells Stone while giving a tour of the Kremlin's gilded throne room. 'I am not trying to insult anyone. That's just the nature of things. There are certain natural cycles.'

He also tells Stone that he is a "Judo master" in peak physical shape.

Russian president, Vladimir Putin, sexist comment

