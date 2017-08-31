Russian teenager mastermind of Blue Whale game: Report

New Delhi: A 17-year-old Russian girl has been identified as the alleged mastermind of the Blue Whale suicide game, a media report said on Thursday.

The teenager and a 21-year-old man have been arrested in connection with the deadly online game, the metro.co.uk reported.

The girl had reportedly threatened to kill her victims and their family members if they failed to complete all the tasks of the game.

The arrested man has been accused of inciting young girls to commit suicides.

Citing Russian investigators, the report said the girl did not end her life and instead choose to become an ‘admin’ of the deadly online game.

“This administrator was sending particular tasks – often life-threatening – to each of several dozen members of the group,” the report quoted Colonel Irina Volk of the Russian Interior Ministry as saying.

“In contrast to similar groups, teenagers in this group were blackmailed with death threats against them or their relatives for not completing the tasks,” she added.

The investigators have found that she would allegedly set victims “50 tasks in 50 days” in order to traumatise them before the final act of committing suicide.

The tasks include watching horror films, waking in the middle of the night, and self harming, the report said.

The 17-year-old girl was arrested in Russia's Khabarovsk Krai region while the man was detained near Moscow.