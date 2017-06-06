close
Saudi Arabia revokes Qatar Airways licence

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 16:05

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia today revoked the operating licence of Qatar Airways and ordered the airline's offices to close within 48 hours, state media reported, as a regional diplomatic crisis escalated.
 

"The General Authority of Civil Aviation has decided to cancel all licenses granted to Qatar Airways and to close all of its offices in the kingdom within 48 hours," read a statement carried by the official SPA news agency. 

