Saudi's Prince Mohammed bin Nayef pledges allegiance to new Crown Prince
Saudi Arabia`s Prince Mohammed bin Nayef has pledged allegiance to the kingdom`s new crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi state television reported on Wednesday.
Prince Mohammed bin Nayef was relieved of the role in an earlier royal decree issued on the Saudi Press Agency.