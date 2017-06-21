close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Saudi's Prince Mohammed bin Nayef pledges allegiance to new Crown Prince

Saudi Arabia`s Prince Mohammed bin Nayef has pledged allegiance to the kingdom`s new crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi state television reported on Wednesday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 11:02

Dubai: Saudi Arabia`s Prince Mohammed bin Nayef has pledged allegiance to the kingdom`s new crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi state television reported on Wednesday.

Prince Mohammed bin Nayef was relieved of the role in an earlier royal decree issued on the Saudi Press Agency.  

TAGS

Mohammed bin SalmanSaudi ArabiaMohammed bin Nayef

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Delhi

8-year-old falls in pit in Delhi, dies

Uttarakhand

Yoga Day celebrated with enthusiasm throughout Uttarakhand

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 undergoes sale: Here&#039;s how you can buy
Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 undergoes sale: Here's how you can...

CBSE likely to conduct Class X and XII board exams in February from 2018
IndiaEducation

CBSE likely to conduct Class X and XII board exams in Febru...

Justice Karnan seeks bail, Supreme Court says &#039;go to jail`
India

Justice Karnan seeks bail, Supreme Court says 'go to j...

NISAR mission: NASA, ISRO begin work on joint project; on course for 2021 launch
Space

NISAR mission: NASA, ISRO begin work on joint project; on c...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video