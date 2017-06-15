close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Search operation launched in Samba after movement of armed persons reported

Police and security forces have launched a search operation in the border town of Samba along Jammu-Pathankot national highway following reports of suspected movement of four persons in the wee hours on Thursday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 13:23

Jammu: Police and security forces have launched a search operation in the border town of Samba along Jammu-Pathankot national highway following reports of suspected movement of four persons in the wee hours on Thursday.

Some labourers informed police about movement of four armed persons in civilian clothes from Samba main chowk on the highway towards SIDCO industrial area close to Basantar river belt.

Basantar river, which flows into Pakistan across the International Border (IB), is one of the main infiltration routes of militants into Jammu and Kashmir.

"Search operation was launched in Samba town along the highway after some people reported about suspected movement of four persons in the wee hours today," a senior police officer said.

"We searched the entire area and till now found nothing. CCTV footage showed some unarmed persons in civilian clothes," he said.

TAGS

Search operationSambamovement of armed personsSecurity forcesInternational border

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Setting example, leading Kerala mosque decides to deliver only one &#039;azaan&#039; over loudspeaker to curb noise pollution
Kerala

Setting example, leading Kerala mosque decides to deliver o...

10 pilgrims killed in Himachal bus accident, CM expresses grief
Himachal Pradesh

10 pilgrims killed in Himachal bus accident, CM expresses g...

World

At least 18 killed in Mogadishu restaurant attack

World

North Korea says US student released 'on humanitarian...

World

Power outage hits Brussels airport, causing many delays

World

Kazakh man dies in fire following Russian rocket launch: Go...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video