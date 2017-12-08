Second Palestinian killed in anti-Trump clashes in Gaza

Gaza City: A second Palestinian was killed by Israeli fire in Gaza on Friday, the first deaths in clashes sparked by US President Donald Trump`s planned embassy move, the health ministry said.

The unidentified man was killed in clashes near the border in northern Gaza, following a similar death in the southern part of the strip, the Gaza health ministry said.

The Israeli army confirmed it had shot two people along the border, accusing them of being "main instigators" of "violent riots."