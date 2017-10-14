Sexual assault scandal: Hillary Clinton draws comparison between Harvey Weinstein and Donald Trump

Los Angeles: In a move to take the heat off Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, who has recently been accused of sexual assault, Hillary Clinton on Friday drew a comparison between the Democratic mega-donor and President Donald Trump.

During a recent interview with BBC, when she was asked about the allegation of sexual assault made against Weinstein, Clinton said, "This kind of behaviour cannot be tolerated anywhere, whether it`s in entertainment, politics. After all, we have someone admitting to being a sexual assaulter in the Oval Office."

She also dismissed the past allegations of sexual impropriety made against her husband, former US President Bill Clinton, terming it as an "old news". "That has all been litigated. It was subject of a huge investigation in the late `90s and there were conclusions drawn. That was clearly in the past," she said.

To further support her statement against Trump, Clinton referred to the infamous 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape of Trump, in which he said he can "do anything to women as a star, including grabbing them by the p----.

"However, Trump apologised for his remark, calling it "locker room talk" and never admitted to sexual assault.

In the interview Clinton said, it is sad that the tape did not sink Trump in the campaign. "The really sad part of the campaign was how this horrific tape, what he said about women in the past, what he said about women during the campaign, was discounted by a lot of voters," she said.

Clinton also expressed shock over the revelations about Weinstein. "It was just disgusting and the stories that have come out are heartbreaking. And I really commend the women who have been willing to step forward now and tell their stories," she said.