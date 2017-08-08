close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Sharif's wife, daughter emerge PML-N nominees for vacated parliament seat

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's wife, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, or their daughter Maryam Nawaz, are emerging as top nominees to occupy the National Assembly seat vacated by Sharif after he was disqualified from holding office by the nation's Supreme Court last month.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 12:27
Sharif&#039;s wife, daughter emerge PML-N nominees for vacated parliament seat
File photo

Lahore: Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif's wife, Begum Kulsoom Nawaz, or their daughter Maryam Nawaz, are emerging as top nominees to occupy the National Assembly seat vacated by Sharif after he was disqualified from holding office by the nation's Supreme Court last month.

"In the internal party discussions so far names of Begum Kulsoom and Ms Maryam have emerged as first and second priority, respectively, as PML-N candidates for the seat (that) fell vacant after disqualification of the prime minister," the Dawn quoted a party official, as saying.

He, however, quoted Nawaz Sharif as telling the consultative meeting that he would make a final decision on the issue after reaching Lahore as the party had already given him a free hand for picking a candidate for NA-120.

The former prime minister had earlier wished that his younger brother Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif should succeed him as prime minister (after contesting from NA-120 to become a National Assembly member).

But, the name of Shahbaz Sharif was apparently withdrawn after some senior party members apprehended that in the absence of the younger Sharif from Punjab, not only the pace of ongoing mega projects in the province would be affected, but the party`s energies would also be diverted to his election.

Though Begum Kalsoom had successfully led the party's movement for the release of her incarcerated husband after a military coup by Gen Musharraf in 1999, neither she nor her daughter Maryam has ever taken part in any electoral bout at any level.

TAGS

Nawaz SharifPakistanBegum Kulsoom NawazMaryam NawazShahbaz Sharif

From Zee News

JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav sides with Opposition in Rajya Sabha
India

JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav sides with Opposition in Rajya Sa...

Pune constable couple, who lied about climbing Mount Everest, suspended from force
Maharashtra

Pune constable couple, who lied about climbing Mount Everes...

Indian handset market crosses 350 million shipments in 2017
Internet & Social Media

Indian handset market crosses 350 million shipments in 2017

Accepting PM Narendra Modi&#039;s invitation, Donald Trump&#039;s daughter Ivanka to visit India in November
India

Accepting PM Narendra Modi's invitation, Donald Trump...

New graphene electronic tattoos can be applied with water
Science

New graphene electronic tattoos can be applied with water

The US is heating up! America witnesses dramatic rise in temperatures over last 4 decades: Federal report
Environment

The US is heating up! America witnesses dramatic rise in te...

After Malabar Naval exercise, India and US to conduct joint military exercise &#039;Yudh Abhyas 2017&#039;
India

After Malabar Naval exercise, India and US to conduct joint...

India

J&K: Bullet-riddled body found in Shopian

World

1 killed, 45 injured in truck blast in Lahore

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India