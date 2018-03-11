Shoe hurled at former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif in Lahore

LAHORE: A shoe was hurled at former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif by a student during an event in Lahore. Nawaz Sharif was meeting those present at the stage when a shoe came towards him.

The shoe was thrown by a former seminary student during the former prime minister's visit to Jamia Naeemia seminary in Garhi Shahu. As Nawaz reached the dais to address the event, a shoe was thrown at him by someone from the audience. Caught unaware, the shoe hit the former premier on his chest.

The student who hurled it climbed the stage and shouted slogans. The attacker was detained and handed over to the police. The organisers said they were trying to ascertain the identity of the attacker and how he was able to enter the hall.

Nawaz addressed the event, marking the death anniversary of cleric Mufti Mohammad Hussain Naeemi, after the chaos ended. Although he reportedly shortened his speech, only to thank the organisers.

The incident comes just a day after ink was thrown on Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif.