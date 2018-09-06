हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Cincinnati shooting

Shooting at Cincinnati Bank, at least 3 reported dead

At least two people have died in a shooting incident in Cincinnati, Ohio on Thursday morning.

Shooting at Cincinnati Bank, at least 3 reported dead

At least three people have died and five injured in a shooting incident in Cincinnati, Ohio on Thursday morning.

Police in Cincinnati, Ohio, were investigating an active shooter incident and officer-involved shooting at a downtown bank and local media said multiple people were shot.

According to media reports, the shooter is one of the three deceased. It was reported that the situation was brought under control around 9.15 am EDT. 

The incident took place in lobby and loading dock of the Fifth Third Bank on Walnut Street, the Cincinnati Police Department said on Twitter. The surrounding area was closed to pedestrians and few other details were immediately available.

The Cincinnati Enquirer said multiple people were shot and that a suspect was in custody, and that officers had declared the scene secure. The police department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Enquirer said at least three people were injured, and that some customers were hiding inside a bathroom at the bank. Citing radio traffic, the newspaper said no officers were hurt.

(More details awaited)

(With Reuters Inputs)

