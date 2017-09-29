close
Six dead in suicide attack near Shia mosque in Kabul: Police

The bomber was grazing a herd of sheep and before reaching his target he detonated himself 140 meters from Hussainia mosque.

AFP| Last Updated: Friday, September 29, 2017 - 18:45
Six dead in suicide attack near Shia mosque in Kabul: Police

Kabul: Six people were killed and 16 others wounded when a suicide attacker posing as a shepherd blew himself up near a Shia mosque in Kabul on Friday, police said.

"The bomber was grazing a herd of sheep and before reaching his target he detonated himself 140 meters from Hussainia mosque," General Salim Almas, Kabul`s criminal investigative director, told AFP.

