Six dead in suicide attack near Shia mosque in Kabul: Police
The bomber was grazing a herd of sheep and before reaching his target he detonated himself 140 meters from Hussainia mosque.
Kabul: Six people were killed and 16 others wounded when a suicide attacker posing as a shepherd blew himself up near a Shia mosque in Kabul on Friday, police said.
"The bomber was grazing a herd of sheep and before reaching his target he detonated himself 140 meters from Hussainia mosque," General Salim Almas, Kabul`s criminal investigative director, told AFP.