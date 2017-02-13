South Korean party changes name into Liberty Korea Party
Seoul: South Korea`s ruling Saenuri Party officially changed its name on Monday into Liberty Korea Party as part of efforts to renovate its image tainted by the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.
The name change was made five years after its predecessor Grand National Party changed its name into Saenuri Party in 2012, Xinhua news agency reported.
In Myung-jin, the party`s head, said the party must re-establish the conservative value and prepare for new South Korea by achieving a reform.
Public support for the governing party tumbled to the lower range of 10 per cent following the corruption scandal involving Park and her longtime friend that led to the President`s impeachment.
Some of the party members participate in pro-Park rallies every Saturday to demand the constitutional court`s rejection of the impeachment motion that was passed in Parliament on December 9 last year.
Park maintains the party affiliation until now despite the party`s call for her voluntary departure.
